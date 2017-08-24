Welsh Labour leader poll needs left candidate - Hedges

Video

Welsh Labour members should have a Corbynite option in the leadership election when Carwyn Jones stands down, Labour AM Mike Hedges has said.

Mr Hedges said he was not suggesting he wanted to stand himself, but that "one of those of us on the left needs to be a candidate".

He told BBC Wales political correspondent Daniel Davies "I'm not saying me by any stretch of the imagination".

Mr Jones has been Welsh Labour leader and first minister since 2009, and has not set a date for his departure.