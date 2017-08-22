Graduate leaving stats 'consistent with a brain drain'

Video

There are calls for more investment in jobs for graduates, after a report revealed more graduates left Wales than arrived between 2013 and 2016.

The Resolution Foundation think-tank's report also said the proportion of graduates in jobs not requiring a degree was also higher in Wales than other nations or regions.

The Welsh Government said Wales' retention of graduates was similar to many other parts of the UK but Cardiff Business School economist Prof Andrew Henley said the loss of graduates "would be consistent with a brain drain".