Neil Hamilton: Anne Marie Waters's plans 'not fire-breathing'

Video

A controversial anti-Islam campaigner running for the UKIP leadership has been "demonised", according to the party's leader in the Welsh Assembly.

Anne Marie Waters, who called Islam evil, said she had faced an "avalanche of lies and smears".

North Wales UKIP AM Michelle Brown urged members to reject "what she stands for".

But assembly group leader Neil Hamilton said Ms Waters's plans were "nowhere near as fire-breathing as one might expect".