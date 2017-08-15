'Job-share' Brexit needs dedicated minister, Davies says
A Brexit minister should be appointed to put Wales' interests "at the centre" of negotiations, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.
He said the Welsh Government should be reconfigured to give "strong and constructive representation" to UK ministers on EU negotiations.
The Welsh Government said Carwyn Jones was "best placed to lead on Brexit".
But Mr Davies said it needed a minister dedicated to the task.
