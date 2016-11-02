Newsnight Welsh language debate 'lazy, shoddy journalism'

Video

The BBC has been urged to apologise after its Newsnight programme asked whether the Welsh language was a "help or hindrance to the nation".

The programme staged a discussion on the day the Welsh Government published its white paper outlining plans to boost use of the language.

Campaigners want an independent review to look at all BBC content containing a reference to the Welsh language.

Welsh Language Minister Alun Davies denounced the Newsnight item as "lazy" and "shoddy" journalism, and called on the BBC to examine the "judgment" and "culture" that allowed it to be broadcast.

The BBC has been asked to comment.