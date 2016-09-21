Welsh language minister 'not here to please' Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg
The Welsh language minister has rebuffed protests over his proposals to scrap the post of Welsh Language Commissioner.
It is likely to be replaced under new legislation by a commission, which will promote the language and regulate rules set by the government.
Alun Davies said he was "not here to please the Welsh Language Society" - Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg, which has claimed the plans will reduce the rights of Welsh speakers.
He said making Welsh "something everybody feels comfortable with" does not mean "slogans and chanting on an Eisteddfod field".
