NHS dentists: 'No single silver bullet' to meet demand

Video

Places for ten thousand new NHS dental patients will be created with a £1.3m investment, the Welsh Government has said.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said it came as part of wider funding to improve NHS dental services in Wales.

Cardiff and Vale health board will receive £450,000 and Aneurin Bevan £300,000 to help meet "a growing need".

The British Dental Association (BDA) called it "creative accounting" and said this was a quarter of £6.6m taken out of the dental budget in 2016.

Mr Gething said it wasn't just a matter of spending more money.