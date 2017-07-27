Brexit: Water is 'genuinely muddy', Welsh minister says

Video

Differences within the Labour party on the UK's relationship with Europe after Brexit have been defended by a Welsh Government minister.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has rejected the idea of staying in the single market, while Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has suggested the Norwegian model of paying for access to it.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell claimed that because of its size, the UK could get a better deal than Norway, while Labour's international trade spokesman Barry Gardiner claimed membership of the customs union would be a "disaster".

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, who was holding talks with Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell on Thursday, said the complexity was real and that exploring it was "not an unhelpful thing to do".