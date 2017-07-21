Severn tolls announcement a 'cynical attempt to stop bad news'

Video

Tolls on the Severn bridges between Wales and England will be scrapped by the end of 2018, the UK government has announced.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the decision would be a major boost to the local economy.

The fees paid on entry to Wales - currently from £6.70 to £20 a vehicle - have long been a source of contention with motorists and businesses.

Prime Minister Theresa May had pledged to scrap the tolls during the general election campaign.

Wales' Economy Secretary Ken Skates said Friday's announcement was nothing new, but was designed to overshadow the previous day's revelation that rail electrification would not reach Swansea.