Swansea rail electrification: MP claims people 'misled'

Plans to electrify the Great Western railway line between Cardiff and Swansea have been scrapped, the UK's transport secretary has said.

Chris Grayling told the Western Mail a new fleet of hybrid trains - running on electric and diesel - could provide faster journeys without the "needless disruption of engineering works".

In the Commons, Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris called on the minister to come to Parliament and explain why he had "misled" the people of Swansea and Wales.

Replying for the UK Government, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom denied the MP's claim the announcement had been "sneaked out".