Swansea rail electrification: 'Reason to be very angry'

Swansea is "angry" at a decision to scrap the electrification of the main railway line to the city, the council's leader has said.

Rob Stewart said they felt "betrayed" after being assured the upgrade from London would continue beyond Cardiff.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said new hybrid trains which can switch from electric to diesel running would give the same benefits without any disruptive work involving track closures.

But Mr Stewart said Swansea would not be getting the quality of service promised.