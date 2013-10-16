Video
Andrew RT Davies: Sensible to stop prisoners voting
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said he is opposed to allowing prisoners to vote.
The possibility of relaxing the ban is part of a Welsh Government consultation on reforming council elections.
Inmates across the UK are prevented from voting, despite European judges ruling the ban breaches human rights.
Mr Davies said people jailed for crimes had "opted out of what we class as society" and should lose the right to take part in elections as a result.
18 Jul 2017
