Circuit of Wales firm 'did not argue' with reason for cash refusal

Video

The first minister "misled" the assembly over funding for the Circuit of Wales, Plaid Cymru has claimed.

Carwyn Jones said the company behind the Ebbw Vale motor racing project had accepted it would restrict ministers' other spending plans.

The Heads of the Valleys Development Company (HoVDC) told BBC Wales that the statement was "incorrect".

The Welsh Government said the company "did not necessarily agree" with the decision but "accepted the rationale".

Plaid Cymru has called for a correction to the reply Mr Jones gave its leader Leanne Wood at First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.