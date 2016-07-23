Social media abuse very intimidating, very intense, candidate says

Video

A female Labour candidate at June's general election has condemned the sexist personal abuse she received on social media during the campaign.

First-time candidate Emily Owen said she was surprised by the intensity of the reaction after she declared she was standing in Aberconwy.

She said she would understand if her experience put off other people from entering politics.

Her comments came on the day that Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart led a Westminster debate about abusive behaviour towards politicians and their supporters.