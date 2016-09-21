'Enjoy the benefits of being bilingual'
Welsh language drive to promote 'benefits of being bilingual'

Plans to increase Welsh medium education have been set out as part of a target to get one million people speaking Welsh by 2050.

A strategy to double the number of Welsh speakers in the next 30 years has been set by the Welsh Government.

In order to hit this target, a plan to increase Welsh medium education by a third over the next 14 years has been announced.

Alun Davies, the minister responsible for the Welsh language, said he wanted people to enjoy the benefits of being bilingual.

