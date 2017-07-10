Brexit carries the seed of division, Carwyn Jones warns

Video

Theresa May needs to listen to voices outside the Westminster "bubble" on Brexit, the first minister has said.

Carwyn Jones told assembly members he welcomed news of her willingness to talk to political opponents.

But he said the prime minister seemed uninterested in views on Brexit from the Welsh and Scottish governments.

He said Brexit "carried the seed of division", and said closer collaboration was needed through a council of ministers to ensure UK unity was "still robust".