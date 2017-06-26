DUP deal 'the cost of doing business to stay in power'

Video

The Conservatives have reached an agreement with the Democratic Unionists which will see them support Theresa May's minority government.

The deal, which comes two weeks after the election resulted in a hung Parliament, will see the 10 DUP MPs back the Tories in key Commons votes.

There will be £1bn extra for Northern Ireland over the next two years.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the "wide-ranging" agreement was "good for Northern Ireland and for the UK".

Wales' first minister Carwyn Jones called it and "outrageous straight bung", but former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb told the BBC's Daily Politics it was the "cost of doing business" to keep the Conservatives in power.