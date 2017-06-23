Brexit: UK entitled to change mind, Article 50 creator says

Video

The creator of the Article 50 process by which the UK leaves the European Union has told BBC Wales the UK can - and should - reverse the decision.

Lord Kerr of Kinlochard - a former UK ambassador to the EU - drafted the text in the early 2000s.

The UK government has insisted that Article 50 cannot be reversed and it had no wish to do so.

Lord Kerr told Sunday Politics Wales an election or another referendum was needed before the Brexit process ended.

He said even Brexit Secretary David Davis accepted that democracies were entitled to change their minds.