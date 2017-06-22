Circuit of Wales: AMs want to question civil servants

Video

An assembly probe into funding for a motor-racing track is being "fobbed off" by the Welsh Government, a committee chairman has claimed.

Two officials pulled out of a public accounts committee (PAC) hearing into the proposed Circuit of Wales near Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent next Monday.

Committee chairman Nick Ramsay said it was "not acceptable" that alternative dates before summer were also rejected.

A Welsh Government source dismissed his comments as "pathetic grandstanding".