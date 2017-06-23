Video
Brexit one year on: Eluned Morgan calls for simple message
One year on from the EU referendum, a prominent Remainer has questioned the language used by pro-EU figures.
Labour AM Eluned Morgan, herself a former MEP, said a simple way of explaining how complicated Brexit was had not been found.
"Somehow we need to reduce it to a simple message. We still haven't found a way to do that," she said.
"We talk about hard Brexit and soft Brexit. Nobody understands what these mean."
