Brexit one year on: Eluned Morgan calls for simple message

One year on from the EU referendum, a prominent Remainer has questioned the language used by pro-EU figures.

Labour AM Eluned Morgan, herself a former MEP, said a simple way of explaining how complicated Brexit was had not been found.

"Somehow we need to reduce it to a simple message. We still haven't found a way to do that," she said.

"We talk about hard Brexit and soft Brexit. Nobody understands what these mean."