'Family abused' over Davies' decision to campaign for leave
Andrew RT Davies has told BBC Wales that his family faced abuse over his decision to campaign for the Leave side in the EU referendum campaign.
The Welsh Conservative leader announced his backing for Brexit in February 2016 - four months before the vote and during the assembly election campaign.
Mr Davies said his family "received quite a bit of abuse around the decision that I took".
"You don't go into politics for an easy life," he said.
23 Jun 2017
