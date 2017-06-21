Tesco Cardiff job cuts dismaying, says AM Julie Morgan

Video

Up to 1,100 jobs are set to go at a Tesco call centre in Cardiff, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Tesco said it was consolidating its customer engagement centres (CEC) into a single site in Dundee, Scotland, where 250 jobs would be created.

The company said it needed to ensure its business is "sustainable and cost effective".

Cardiff North's Labour AM Julie Morgan asked Economy Secretary Ken Skates what he could do in response to such a "dismaying" announcement.