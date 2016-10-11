Poverty solved by empowering people, communities minister says

Video

Jobs and growth are the way out of poverty, a minister has said, defending the end of a flagship scheme in Wales.

Communities First - which has spent around £300m since it was set up in 2001 - will operate on reduced funding until next March before being scrapped.

Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant told an assembly committee the programme would not be replaced.

But he said "joined up" government would ensure all spending decisions would have tackling poverty in mind, with helping people find work the priority.