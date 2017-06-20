Video
Davies accuses Jones of 'slap-down' over Pisa education tests
A target to improve Welsh pupils' scores in global education tests remains in place, the first minister has said, despite comments by Education Secretary Kirsty Williams.
In the Senedd chamber Carwyn Jones said ministers still wanted to see a score of 500 in every subject in the Pisa tests by 2021.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies described the response as a "slap-down" to Ms Williams.
20 Jun 2017
