Rhodri Morgan tributes: We trusted each other, says ex-Plaid leader

Video

Former first minister Rhodri Morgan, who has died aged 77, has been described as the most popular politician of his generation.

The tribute was paid by Alun Michael, who he replaced at the helm of the Welsh Assembly in February 2000.

Mr Morgan has been credited with bringing stability to the fledgling institution during his nine years in charge after its turbulent start.

Ex-Plaid Cymru leader Ieuan Wyn Jones paid tribute to the loyalty and trust Mr Morgan showed when they struck a deal to form a Labour/Plaid coalition Welsh Government in 2007.