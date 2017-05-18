Rhodri Morgan: 'I wasn't late, the Queen was early'

Video

Former first minister Rhodri Morgan, who has died aged 77, was known for his unique turn of phrase.

Elected as a Labour MP in 1987, Mr Morgan stood for the new assembly in 1999.

He served as first minister and Welsh Labour leader from 2000 until he stepped down in 2009, with Carwyn Jones elected to succeed him.

The former AM for Cardiff West is survived by his wife, Julie, two daughters and a son.