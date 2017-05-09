Corbyn 'airbrushed' out of general election campaign in Wales

Video

Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood has tackled the first minister over his failure to mention Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at an event launching the party's Welsh campaign for the general election.

Carwyn Jones has defended the omission, saying he himself would front the campaign in Wales, stressing Labour's record in power in Wales.

Raising the issue at First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, Ms Wood asked if this meant Mr Jones would take the blame if Labour lost its majority of the 40 Welsh MPs.