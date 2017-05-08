Video
Up to me to front launch, says Jones
First Minister Carwyn Jones defends his failure to mention Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn when launching the party's general election campaign in Wales.
Carwyn Jones has said it was up to him to launch Welsh Labour's general election campaign, where he failed to mention the UK party leader at all during the event.
The Welsh Labour leader and first minister told BBC Wales reporter James Williams that Jeremy Corbyn would be fronting up a UK launch.
08 May
