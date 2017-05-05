Video

Nick Servini says Labour will be relieved to avoid more heavy losses in Welsh local elections.

Labour has kept hold of the three city councils in Wales, but has suffered losses elsewhere.

With results from 13 of the 22 local authorities in, Labour lost control of Blaenau Gwent to the Independents and lost its overall majority in Bridgend, home seat of First Minister Carwyn Jones.

The Tories have taken control of Monmouthshire and have replaced Labour as the largest party in the Vale of Glamorgan.

BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini says Labour will be relieved it did not suffer more losses, saying it was "astonishing" the party kept control of Cardiff despite internal strife.