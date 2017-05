Video

Labour's Brendan Toomey loses his seat as council leader in Merthyr.

Labour has lost its council leader in Merthyr Tydfil in the local elections.

Brendan Toomey was ousted by Independent Patricia Skinner.

The Labour party also lost control of Blaenau Gwent.

Mr Toomey told BBC Radio 4 Labour was "having a very disappointing evening to say the least".