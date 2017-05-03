Video

Are national issues dominating the local election campaign? Nick Servini reports from Swansea.

Hundreds of prospective councillors have been pounding the pavements and knocking on doors to persuade you to put a cross in their box in the council elections on Thursday.

Control of all 22 county and county borough councils in Wales is up for grabs.

But with campaigning for a general election in June already under way, are national issues dominating on the doorstep?

BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini has been to one ward in Swansea to find out.