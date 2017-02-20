Attacks on Trump 'attacks on US voters'

Trump criticism 'attack on American people'
Criticism of Donald Trump is "actually attacking" the Americans that voted for him, Swansea-born Tory MP for Ribble Valley Nigel Evans has said.

He spoke during a debate in Westminster Hall triggered by two petitions for and against a planned state visit for the US president.

