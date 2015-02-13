Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leaders to rally the troops at Welsh conference
BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini looks ahead to Labour's 2015 Welsh conference in Swansea with all eyes on the general election.
-
13 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-31454097/labour-leaders-to-rally-the-troops-at-welsh-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window