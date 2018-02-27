Rescued seal pups released back to wild

Video

Four grey seals rescued after last year's winter storms have been released back to the wild.

The pups, all born last autumn, are thought to have been separated from their mothers and swept out to sea during the bad weather.

All were underweight and were taken to the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay, Conwy for rehabilitation.

Now fully recovered, they were released back into the sea at Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy, on Tuesday.