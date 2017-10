Video

The family of a man killed outside a Gwynedd nightclub has spoken of its "heartbreak".

Esinkumo Ayabowei, 27, also known as Henry, fell and hit his head on the pavement after being punched outside Peep nightclub in Bangor on 1 April.

Kieron Roberts, 26, from Bangor, has been jailed for six years and nine months after admitting manslaughter at Caernarfon Crown Court.

After the hearing, family liaison officer Det Con Jade Light read a statement on behalf of Mr Ayabowei's wife Melicia Gerrard.