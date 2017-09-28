Ryan Morse death 'traumatic'

Video

An opportunity was missed to save a 12-year-old boy who died from Addison's disease, an inquest has heard.

Ryan Morse died at his home in Brynithel, Blaenau Gwent, in December 2012, after a four-month illness which was not diagnosed.

He became unwell the previous July and his mother made repeated visits to doctors.

The senior coroner for Gwent, David Bowen, recorded the death as from natural causes.

Speaking after the hearing, the schoolboy's sister Christina Morse said the last five years had been "traumatic".