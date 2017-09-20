Terror arrests: Newport eyewitness

Video

Two men have been arrested in south Wales over Friday's terror attack on a London Underground train, bringing the total number held to five.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were detained under the Terrorism Act in the early hours, after a search at an address in Newport.

Police are still searching there, and at a second address in Newport.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, told a BBC reporter what happened.