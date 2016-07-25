Video

Up to 200 red admiral butterflies are being released on Sunday at a Conwy county nature reserve.

The event, which takes place at 14:00 BST at Pensychnant, near Conwy, aims to raise awareness of the decline in butterfly numbers across the UK.

Ray Sandiford bred the insects at his butterfly house in Bolton, Greater Manchester, from caterpillars he collected in north Wales.

"The decline in the numbers is coming fast and furious," he said.