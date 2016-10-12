More rural Welsh communities to get broadband cash

Video

More homes and businesses in some rural parts of Wales could receive a broadband boost after a £56m funding package was announced.

The UK government wants 95% of the UK to have access to superfast broadband speeds by the end of the year.

The Welsh Government has a 96% target through its Superfast Cymru programme.

Wales Office minister Guto Bebb said the cash would help those communities in Wales still struggling with internet speeds.