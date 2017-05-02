Video
Air ambulance lands at A470 crash in Rhondda
A serious crash between a lorry and a van on the A470 in Rhondda Cynon Taff has closed the road in both directions.
South Wales Police was called to the the southbound carriageway in Abercynon at about 12:30 BST.
The air ambulance is at the scene and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had used cutting equipment to release a man from his vehicle.
Traffic on the road is stationary between the Aberycyon roundabout and Pontypridd town centre.
