More demand for milk in glass bottles

Environmental concerns have triggered an increase in demand for milk in glass bottles in parts of Wales, according to some milkmen.

Woodman's Dairy in Cardiff used to deliver a thousand bottles of milk a day, seven days a week to customers in the Rumney area. Now that's down to around 400 a day, three days a week.

But milkman Mark Woodman said he has been "inundated" with delivery calls over the past few weeks - as customers attempt to cut down on plastic for good, particularly after seeing the impact it is having on sea creatures in the BBC One programme Blue Planet II.