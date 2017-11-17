'Exciting' as medicines firm expands

Video

Life sciences firm Ipsen is employing an extra 100 people this year by expanding its facility in an investment worth £22m.

Ipsen, which is Wrexham's third biggest employer with 400 workers, has announced an extra £22m investment.

The expansion will allow more research and manufacturing of medicines for neurological disorders.

The company said it would see production "grow significantly to reflect demand and company ambition".

Gareth Lewis, bioprocess development director, said it was an exciting to develop new medicines for patients.