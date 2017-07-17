Man jailed for 12 years for 1976 killing of Flint schoolgirl

Video

A man who raped and killed a 15-year-old schoolgirl in 1976 has been jailed for 12 years.

Janet Commins's body was found near a school field in Flint, north Wales, by three children playing hide and seek.

Stephen Hough, 58, from Flint, was convicted of manslaughter, rape and sexual assault at Mold Crown Court last week. He was cleared of murder.

DNA found on Janet's body was matched with his in 2016, prompting his arrest and subsequent trial.

In police interviews after his arrest, Hough offered no explanation for the forensic evidence.