From Peruvian Jungle nurse to charity shop sewer

Video

Ninety-year-old Muriel Diaz dedicated almost 20 years of her life working as a nurse in a Peruvian jungle before returning to the UK in 1995.

She settled in Ceredigion, and has volunteered for the Barnardo's charity shop in Cardigan for the past 20 years.

Every Thursday she repairs donated clothes to be sold on the shop floor.

"If I can make it good again and raise money for Barnardo's then I know I've done something worthwhile," she said.

The shop celebrates its 30th birthday on Monday.