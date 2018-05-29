Creamery closure "devastating"
Danish-based dairy group Arla said cheese production at Llandyrnog creamery would end, cutting 97 jobs from the plant.

Arla, which is cutting 154 posts around the UK and a further 195 across Europe, said the decision came following a wide review of its cheese business.

Vale of Clwyd MP Chris Ruane said the closure is "devastating for the community".

