Rushing water as flooding hits hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rushing water as flooding hits hospital in Welshpool

Flash flooding has closed the birth centre at a Powys hospital.

Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool was flooded following heavy rain overnight, with minor injury services mainly affected.

A decision was made to move them into the birth centre, with midwifery cases diverted to Newtown, about 15 miles (24km) away.

A clean-up operation is now under way.

  • 27 May 2018