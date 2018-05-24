'Neo-Nazi' gig 'deeply worrying'

Video

A performance by an alleged "neo-Nazi" style band in Cardiff is "deeply worrying", an anti-racism charity has said.

Polish band Infernal War played in front of a crowd of 300 people at The Globe on Tuesday.

The band are accused of having a "sick fascination with Nazi atrocities" and have had all remaining UK tour dates cancelled.

The venue has apologised saying it did not know of the allegations until after the gig.

But charity Hope Not Hate said the performance was "deeply worrying".