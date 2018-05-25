Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scott Mills: Swansea 'won't know what's hit it' at Biggest Weekend
BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills says Swansea "won't know what's hit it" as it prepares for The Biggest Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
More than 52,000 people are expected at the event which will feature artists such as Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Sam Smith.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44247054/scott-mills-swansea-won-t-know-what-s-hit-it-at-biggest-weekendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window