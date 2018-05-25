Swansea 'won't know what's hit it'
BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills says Swansea "won't know what's hit it" as it prepares for The Biggest Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 52,000 people are expected at the event which will feature artists such as Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Sam Smith.

