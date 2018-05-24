Media player
Carmarthen parents give mixed views on travel law
Should children travel to school by walking or cycling? Parents in Carmarthen have differing views on the issue.
It follows a new report by the Welsh Government that showed no increase in getting to work on foot or on a bike - five years since an Active Travel Act was made law.
24 May 2018
