Parents give mixed views on travel law
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carmarthen parents give mixed views on travel law

Should children travel to school by walking or cycling? Parents in Carmarthen have differing views on the issue.

It follows a new report by the Welsh Government that showed no increase in getting to work on foot or on a bike - five years since an Active Travel Act was made law.

  • 24 May 2018
Go to next video: Would FM cycle in Cardiff? 'No'