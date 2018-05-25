Video

Grug Williams doesn't go to her room to do her homework - she does it in her mother's car in a lay-by.

Poor broadband and mobile connection at home in the Conwy Valley mean the 12-year-old has to be driven a mile to find a signal to download schoolwork.

Her mother calls the situation "very frustrating".

BT Openreach said it was extending fibre broadband as quickly as possible but could understand the frustration in places which could not yet access it.